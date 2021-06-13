Spec Check: 2022 Ford Maverick vs. 2021 Honda Ridgeline
Considering the compact 2022 Ford Maverick and midsize 2021 Honda Ridgeline pickup trucks are in two different classes, this breakdown of the specifications is not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison. What these Ford and Honda trucks share in common, however, are construction methods. Rather than traditional body-on-frame construction, the Maverick and Ridgeline both rest on car-like unibody bones. We already compared the Maverick to Hyundai’s Santa Cruz, and now it’s the Ridgeline’s turn to step into the ring.carfinest.com