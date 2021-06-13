Spec Check: 2022 Ford Maverick vs. 2021 Honda Ridgeline

With professional car reviewers, it's become standard practice to lump new vehicles into classes composed of similar models in order to help consumers make sense of what's best. We group similarly minded and similarly priced family sedans together, and we do the same with full-size pickups, minivans, SUVs and luxury sedans, too. Every once in a while, though, while still helpful, this classification process doesn't really serve to put a vehicle's attributes in proper context. That may just be the case with the new 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup, because it's just so different.