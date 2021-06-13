Cancel
Education

Using flag as a weapon, Holocaust education, guns

By Newsday Readers
Newsday
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 14 is Flag Day. On numerous occasions, but more frequently in recent years, I have listened to people of all ages and backgrounds express their disappointment and, in some cases, their anger over witnessing acts that desecrate and disrespect our American flag. While I understand that these expressions are...

Stockton, CASanta Barbara Independent

Why AR-15 Assault Weapons Must Be Banned

In response to U.S. Federal Judge Roger Benitez’s ruling on June 4, 2021, to overturn California’s 32-year-old assault weapons ban, which compared assault weapons to a Swiss Army knife, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release, “There is no sound basis in law, fact, or common sense for equating assault rifles with Swiss Army knives.”
MilitaryAntelope Valley Press

AP: Stolen military guns used in crimes

Pulling a pistol from his waistband, the young man spun his human shield toward police. “Don’t do it!” a pursuing officer pleaded. The young man complied, releasing the bystander and tossing the gun, which skittered across the city street and then into the hands of police. They soon learned that...
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
California Statetalesbuzz.com

Appeals court blocks ruling overturning California’s assault weapons ban

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday issued a stay of Judge Roger T. Benitez’s decision to overturn California’s ban on assault weapons. On June 4, Benitez declared that the state’s 30-year ban on assault weapons was unconstitutional and “has had no effect” on stopping mass shootings. He also compared the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to a Swiss Army knife, calling it “good for both home and battle.” His decision was quickly condemned by state officials, victims of gun violence, and gun control advocates. Benitez, who was nominated by former President George W. Bush, gave the state 30 days to appeal.
Texas Statethereload.com

Analysis: The Real Danger of the New Texas Silencer Law

Texas passed a law last week that claims to legalize unregistered gun silencers made and sold within Texas, putting it at odds with federal law. There is a significant danger in this law, but it’s not the one many people might expect. Instead of instigating a tsunami of newly-minted silent...
Politicskcur.org

Missouri Challenges Federal Gun Laws

The law bans state and local law officers from enforcing federal gun laws within the state. "It's an interesting and unusual law because it is more of a political gesture than anything else," says Allen Rostron. But will this law put the state at odds with the federal government? The Department of Justice has requested clarification of the law stating it could "disrupt the working relationship between federal and state law enforcement officers."
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Has Hatred of Jews Morphed into Mania/Mass Hysteria?

I think Jew hatred has now reached a worldwide case of hate-based insanity. Here is the definition of insanity: madness, and craziness characterized by certain abnormal mental or behavioral patterns. And we can add mass hysteria, culturally acquired psychosis, and the internalization of a Jew hating cultural meme. It could even be a dissociative disorder; a mental disorder that involves experiencing a disconnection and lack of continuity between thoughts, memories, surroundings, actions and identity. People with dissociative disorders escape reality in ways that are involuntary and unhealthy and cause problems with functioning in everyday life. Or perhaps it is collective obsessional behavior or a “phenomenon of collective suggestion” or “moral panic.” This is a sociological concept that refers to the phenomenon of masses of people becoming distressed about a perceived — usually unreal or exaggerated — threat portrayed in catastrophizing terms by the media.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

42% of Rejected Gun Background Checks in 2020 Had Felony Convictions

Forty-two percent of people blocked from buying guns after U.S. background checks had felony convictions on their records, according to FBI data provided to the Associated Press. Additionally, the number of blocked gun sales nearly doubled between 2019 and 2020, the data shows. The number of would-be gun owners prevented...
Politics13newsnow.com

DC statehood advocates hopeful to add a 51st star to the American flag

WASHINGTON — Advocates have been pushing for D.C. statehood for years. They say Tuesday's historic hearing marked an important step toward adding that 51st star to the flag. “In the shadow of the Washington monument, I became a second-class citizen, and that’s when I decided to do something about it," Johnny Barnes said.
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

9th Circuit reconsiders California ban on large-capacity gun magazines

A larger panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals convened Tuesday to reconsider the constitutionality of a California law prohibiting residents from owning gun magazines that hold more than 10 bullets — a case that is likely to have sweeping impact on other pending challenges to the state’s broader effort to regulate firearms, including assault weapons.
POTUSWashington Post

The complicated political jockeying over increases in violent crime

A longstanding critique of efforts by Democratic activists and legislators to curtail mass shootings has been that such violent incidents constitute only a small fraction of gun deaths in the United States in a given year. Each time there’s another mass shooting that spurs a call for action, one response offered by the right is that no such outcry accompanies the gun violence that occurs day in and day out, often in large cities with Democratic mayors. It’s a deflection, but not an incorrect one.
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

US appeals courts mulls challenge to California ban on high-capacity gun magazines

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court grappled Tuesday with a key gun dispute that may determine the fate of several challenges of California gun laws. An 11-member “en banc” panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals considered a challenge to a voter-approved ban of large-capacity magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Seven of the judges on the panel were appointed by Democrats.