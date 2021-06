With Euro 2020 just one day away, theScore's footy editors are breaking out the crystal balls and offering up some predictions for the tournament. Michael J. Chandler: The abundance of dark horses participating in a tournament that could be rife with surprises. Denmark, Turkey, and Ukraine are among a slew of largely uncelebrated sides entering Euro 2020 with legitimate hopes of making a deep run. In the wake of domestic leagues throwing up shock results, it's not unthinkable that the same could occur in an international tournament.