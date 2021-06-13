Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

Take a stand: Speak out against antisemitism | Commentary

By Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Keith Dvorchik
Orlando Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s a line from the song that opened the recent rally outside the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, where Floridians of every color and creed, and from every walk of life, joined forces to denounce the anti-Jewish graffiti that had been scrawled on the museum’s outer wall. The gathering reflected one of Florida’s core strengths — diversity in race, gender, religion, and political philosophy. Public officials and private citizens alike should emulate this example by standing up and speaking out against antisemitism. Because the hard truth is that too many Jewish Americans feel unsafe right now — and they need to know their fellow Americans have their back.

www.orlandosentinel.com
Person
Stephanie Murphy
#Antisemitism#Synagogues#Floridians#Anti Jewish#Jewish Americans#European Jews#Non Jewish
