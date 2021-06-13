Cancel
Orlando, FL

Education must include past mistakes on race | Letters

Orlando Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are appalled that Florida chooses to deny the teaching of history in a truthful and honest way (“Board votes to ban critical race theory,” June 11). The United States should own up to its past sins through education, as other countries have done. Only by recognizing our failings and questioning our destiny through critical thinking can we learn and profit from our past. A peaceful world is based on a rule-based existence.

