Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Dad lived through fears, war, to seek fresh start in the sun

By Joy Wallace Dickinson
Orlando Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy dad’s first Father’s Day came when he was stationed in the Philippines, after World War II had ended in Europe on May 8 but before V-J Day on August 15. “We’re certainly glad to hear the war’s all over in Europe, and that undoubtedly should hasten the war’s end over here a lot, although there’s still plenty to do,” he wrote to his grandparents in June 1945.

www.orlandosentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Gleason
Person
Art Carney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#The Marx Brothers#Navy#Oak Ridge High School#Sentinel#Findingjoyinflorida Com#Florida Flashback#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Country
Philippines
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
World War II
Related
Family Relationshipswevv.com

Siblings Seek To Honor Father Through Books

There are thousands of bird species all over the world. Each with their very own unique qualities and characteristics. For Brenda James and her brother Greg Hancock, their dad, was in a way, a self-taught "Ornithologist.”. Their dad, James Hancock, had a passion for nature since the age of 14...
Public Healthelpasoinc.com

End of pandemic life can be fresh start

If there was ever a perfect time to make a life change, this is it. Behavioral scientists have long known that times of disruption and trauma also create new opportunities for growth and change. Disruption happens when life knocks us out of our normal routines. For many of us, there’s...
Petsufhealth.org

Break through bath time fears

If you’ve decided not to take your pooch to a groomer, the bathing is all up to you. But what if your cuddly canine launches into a fearful frenzy at the sight of soap and water?. Fortunately, there are lots of tips for easing bath time tensions. First, if you’re...
AdvocacyThe Other McCain

‘Start This War They Keep Asking For’

What is the goal of the Black Lives Matter movement? To make it impossible to arrest and prosecute criminals? Because that would seem a logical inference from recent events in Minneapolis:. Burning, rioting, and looting broke out in Minneapolis on Friday night after deputies shot and killed a wanted felon...
Lifestylechaindrugreview.com

SheaMoisture celebrates black dads through the sounds of Fatherhood

NEW YORK — SheaMoisture has released the brand’s latest campaign for Father’s Day – A Father’s Lullaby. The pioneering beauty and personal care brand is partnering with rapper Taylor Bennett to unveil an original lullaby (written and sung by Emmy-nominated songwriter, Kareem James) and announce a digital campaign, content series and viral social challenge.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Honor Flight seeks WWII, Korean War veterans

Honor Flight San Diego started an outreach campaign for Military Appreciation Month called “Operation Find Our Vets.”. The nonprofit group of volunteers to escort San Diego area veterans to Washington, D.C., for a three-day trip to visit memorials dedicated to their service. The group needs help from the community to find World War II and Korean War-era veterans from San Diego, Imperial and Riverside counties to go on their Honor Flight.
Mental Healthrobertjrgraham.com

Stop Worrying, Start Living

1) Stop living in the past. We all made mistakes, misdemeanors, regrets, follies of our youth, etc. It’s already done in the past and time to move on. What you can do now is to learn the experience coz we can’t do anything about it anymore. Regretting about the past is simply useless.
Books & Literaturehistorynet.com

‘This Is Really War’ Book Review

This Is Really War: The Incredible True Story of a Navy Nurse POW in the Occupied Philippines, by Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi, Chicago Review Press, Ill., 2019, $28.99. Professor and journalist Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi’s first book, Ugly Prey: An Innocent Woman and the Death Sentence That Scandalized Jazz Age Chicago (2017), was a notable contribution to women’s history. Her second book, What a Way to Spend a War (1995), was inspired by the moving memoir of U.S. Navy nurse Dorothy Still, who in 1991 related a detailed oral history to the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. Her story intertwines with those related here of 11 other remarkable women led by Chief Nurse Laura Cobb. Amazingly, all survived three years of inhuman conditions in World War II Japanese prison camps.
Exeter, NHcarriagetownenews.com

DON'T FORGET DAD - SUN., JUNE 20

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20. How about something different for Dad this year? The Seacoast Artist Association at 130 Water Street in Exeter has the perfect gifts for the fathers on your list. Local art will not only delight him but helps support local artists. A key initiative of the SAA is their scholarship fund, which benefits local public high school students who go on to study art in college or university. See more at seacoastartist.org.
Religioncharlestonsouthern.edu

Changing lives through hope

Derek Brown, PhD, LPC ‘04 is executive director of the Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries. He holds a Master of Divinity, Master of Theology, and a Doctor of Philosophy, all specializing in psychology and counseling. He is thankful to CSU for spiritual and academic growth, and because it is where he met the beautiful girl who became his wife, He and Ariel Meyer Brown have been married for 15 years and have three children: Leila, 12, Gavin, 8, and Jonas, 6. He said, “Though South Carolina will always be in our hearts, we have made our home in Arkansas, where we love to go camping, boating, and swimming in the Natural State.”
NFLouresquina.com

Bonding with dad through Chicago Bears and sacrifices

At 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the “unusually warm” weather in Chicago was still pretty cold for us desert people on that Sunday in December 2018. But, as we bundled up and ran to our rental car, the weather wasn’t going to stop us. I could feel my dad Marco’s anticipation growing...
North Smithfield, RIValley Breeze

Local filmmaker seeking World War II photos

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A local filmmaker is seeking photos of North Smithfield residents who served in the military during World War II to feature in an upcoming documentary. Christian de Rezendes, the filmmaker behind “Slatersville: America’s First Mill Village,” which is slated to premiere on Rhode Island PBS next year, recently announced he’s looking to include photos of local World War II veterans in the documentary. The photos will be shown during a segment of the documentary about a Slatersville resident who served overseas.
ReligionBaptist Standard

Connect360: Living in Courage/Living in Fear

Lesson 5 in the Connect360 unit “The Conquerors: Heroes of the Faith” focuses on Judges 4:4-23; 5:7, 24-27. We are introduced to Deborah in Judges 4:4-5. In these two short verses, we can learn a lot about this remarkable woman. She is called a prophetess, meaning she is especially divinely gifted by God to communicate God’s will to his people. She was married to a man by the name of Lappidoth, and we quickly see that she has been appointed to be a judge in Israel.
Militarygettysburgmuseumofhistory.com

Original WWII GERMAN RARE GOLD WOUND BADGE, 1939. (Verwundeten-Abzeichen, Gold) Certified

Original WWII GERMAN VERY RARE GOLD WOUND BADGE, 1939. (Verwundeten-Abzeichen, Gold) Certified. The wound badge was originally established on March 3RD 1918 by King Wilhelm II to recognise the sacrifice of those wounded during WWI. The badge was instituted in three classes, of black, silver and gold with the class bestowed reflecting the number or severity of the wounds received. On May 22ND 1939 Adolf Hitler re-instituted a slightly modified version of the wound badge with the addition of a swastika to the WWI pattern badge for award to German volunteers who had been wounded supporting the Spanish Nationalist Falangist Generalissimo Francisco Franco against the communist allied Republican Loyalist party in the Spanish Civil War. (July 1936-March 1939). With the outbreak of WWII, on September 1ST 1939, Hitler once again re-instituted another slightly modified version of the wound badge by altering the WWI pattern helmet on the badge to the newly designed M35 style helmet. The badge was awarded to both military and uniformed non-military personnel and later, (March 1943), to civilian personnel who received wounds as a result of enemy actions. The gold wound badge was the highest of the three classes and was awarded for five or more wounds, or if the individual was totally disabled. It was also awarded posthumously if the individual was killed in battle. 1939 pattern, die struck, alloy construction, solid backed badge with a gilt wash. The badge is in the form of an embossed, vertically oval, laurel leaf wreath encompassing an embossed profile of a M35 pattern helmet with a high relief, canted, swastika to the center, superimposed over crossed swords on a pebbled base field. The hinge, pin is now missing (could be replaced if the new owner desires to do so) has the original catch assembly. Some slight wear from use otherwise in good condition with minor storage wear with some loss to the gold wash. An honest untouched gold wound badge. 100% guaranteed to be authentic. Gettysburg Museum Certified (COA) provided. Please see our other versions of wound badges on our web site. GOLD VERSIONS ARE RARE! DO NOT MISS THIS!
Religionramckinley.com

How To Live Without Fearing The Law

Here’s a quote that people often used to say when describing themselves. “I am a law abiding citizen.” Why do we make a statement like that? Because obeying the law is inbred in us. To have a peaceful and orderly society, is there any other way to live? The answer is yes. We can live by God’s grace. When we do, we will live in obedience to God’s Word and we will live without fearing the law.
Entertainmentlawyersgunsmoneyblog.com

Erik Visits an American Grave, Part 867

This is the grave of Arthur Goldberg. Born in 1908 in Chicago, Goldberg grew up as the son of Jewish immigrants from the Ukraine. His father died in 1916. He didn’t have any money to begin with. He was just a produce peddler. Goldberg was too young to go to work but his older siblings had to drop out of school to support the family. He managed to avoid having to drop out. He graduated from high school in 1925 and went on to a couple of junior colleges, then DePaul, and finally Northwestern, working to put himself through school. He finished a first law degree at Northwestern in 1929 and then a law doctoral degree in 1930. His talents were obvious to his Northwestern professors, who named him to key positions among students and promoted his career to a significant extent.
Public Safetynationalvanguard.org

Assassination Attempts (Plural) by Jews Against James Madole

Introduction: Jewish Assassins in the 20th Century. THOSE ENEMIES of theirs whom the Jews find especially threatening or annoying are often the victims of assassination or attempted assassination. Frequently, the murderer or would-be murderer is a Jew. Consider:. Ukrainian Symon Petliura, counter-Semitic leader of the White forces during the civil...
SciencePosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 20, 2021

Today is Sunday, June 20, the 171st day of 2021 with 194 to follow. Today is the first day of summer. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus. Those born on this date are under the...
California StateLeader-Telegram

Today in History 6/22/21

Today is Tuesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2021. There are 192 days left in the year. On June 22, 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18. On this date. In 1611, English explorer...