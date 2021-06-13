Dad lived through fears, war, to seek fresh start in the sun

Original WWII GERMAN VERY RARE GOLD WOUND BADGE, 1939. (Verwundeten-Abzeichen, Gold) Certified. The wound badge was originally established on March 3RD 1918 by King Wilhelm II to recognise the sacrifice of those wounded during WWI. The badge was instituted in three classes, of black, silver and gold with the class bestowed reflecting the number or severity of the wounds received. On May 22ND 1939 Adolf Hitler re-instituted a slightly modified version of the wound badge with the addition of a swastika to the WWI pattern badge for award to German volunteers who had been wounded supporting the Spanish Nationalist Falangist Generalissimo Francisco Franco against the communist allied Republican Loyalist party in the Spanish Civil War. (July 1936-March 1939). With the outbreak of WWII, on September 1ST 1939, Hitler once again re-instituted another slightly modified version of the wound badge by altering the WWI pattern helmet on the badge to the newly designed M35 style helmet. The badge was awarded to both military and uniformed non-military personnel and later, (March 1943), to civilian personnel who received wounds as a result of enemy actions. The gold wound badge was the highest of the three classes and was awarded for five or more wounds, or if the individual was totally disabled. It was also awarded posthumously if the individual was killed in battle. 1939 pattern, die struck, alloy construction, solid backed badge with a gilt wash. The badge is in the form of an embossed, vertically oval, laurel leaf wreath encompassing an embossed profile of a M35 pattern helmet with a high relief, canted, swastika to the center, superimposed over crossed swords on a pebbled base field. The hinge, pin is now missing (could be replaced if the new owner desires to do so) has the original catch assembly. Some slight wear from use otherwise in good condition with minor storage wear with some loss to the gold wash. An honest untouched gold wound badge. 100% guaranteed to be authentic. Gettysburg Museum Certified (COA) provided. Please see our other versions of wound badges on our web site. GOLD VERSIONS ARE RARE! DO NOT MISS THIS!