KEEPING THE FAITH | This may be a good time to reevaluate our ministries

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Friday, June 18, 2021, and as I’ve sought some great dads, one response touched me: “Mark, I appreciate all that you and your team does. When I read your email this morning, I found myself a little weepy. I lost my own Dad about a year ago and the idea of spending one more evening with him sort of overwhelmed me (even though neither of us were drinkers). Blessings to those who win and I hope they have a wonderful time with their Dads.”