Youngstown, OH

KEEPING THE FAITH | This may be a good time to reevaluate our ministries

By Rev. Lewis Macklin
Mahoning Matters
 9 days ago
Pastor Michele Teague-Humphrey of Imani United Church of Christ in Cleveland shared some thought provoking observations. Churches in America were closing at a great rate long before the coronavirus hit. Mainline denominations were decreasing in membership long before the coronavirus hit. People began walking away from the faith or the church long before the coronavirus hit. Church buildings were empty long before the coronavirus hit. So we cannot summarily blame everything on the pandemic.

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

