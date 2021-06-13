Gainesville's Entertainment Week Ahead — June 13-19
Journey to Juneteenth events: 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, inaugural Freedom Walk, starts at Depot Park, and the paintings of Alyne Harris from exhibition open house 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Thomas Center Galleries, 302 NE 6th Ave. The Freedom Walk is meant to educate and engage the community on the rich history, legacy and resilience of Black and African Americans locally and nationally. Community members will be at Depot Park sharing information about their neighborhoods including Sugar Hill, Springhill and Porters Community. The event is hosted by Gainesville's Office of Equity and Inclusion.www.gainesville.com