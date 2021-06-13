Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville's Entertainment Week Ahead — June 13-19

Gainesville.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJourney to Juneteenth events: 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, inaugural Freedom Walk, starts at Depot Park, and the paintings of Alyne Harris from exhibition open house 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Thomas Center Galleries, 302 NE 6th Ave. The Freedom Walk is meant to educate and engage the community on the rich history, legacy and resilience of Black and African Americans locally and nationally. Community members will be at Depot Park sharing information about their neighborhoods including Sugar Hill, Springhill and Porters Community. The event is hosted by Gainesville's Office of Equity and Inclusion.

www.gainesville.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Newberry, FL
City
Waldo, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Williston, FL
Alachua County, FL
Society
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Archaeology#Black Music#Entertainment#Juneteenth#Ne#The Freedom Walk#African Americans#Porters Community#Unique Notions#Lovely Nails Salon#Morningside Nature Center#Headquarters Library#Library Partnership#Non University Of Florida#Gator 1 Card#Www Floridamuseum Ufl Edu#Good News Arts#Community Archives#Cade Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
Houston, TXPosted by
Fox News

Houston hospital: 153 employees who refused vaccine have either quit or been fired

A total of 153 employees at Houston Methodist who have refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 have either resigned or been fired, according to a report. Fox 26 Houston reported that a spokesperson from the hospital said these employees were out of the 178 who were suspended after the June deadline. The hospital told the station that employees who became compliant during the suspension period "returned to work the next day after they became compliant."
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...