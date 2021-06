What Happened: Superstar singer Billie Eilish has landed herself in a controversy. A compilation of clips showing her singing along to a Tyler, the Creator song, using an anti-Asian slur (“Ch*nk”) and mocking Asian accents has surfaced online on TikTok. The 19-year-old singer has since apologized for the video, stating that it was filmed when she was much younger (around 13- or 14-years-old) and was, therefore, unaware of the offensive meaning of the words at that time. The seven-time Grammy winner expressed remorse, writing: “I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word.”