Sixers small forward Danny Green to miss 2 to 5 weeks with Grade 2 right calf strain
Jun. 13—ATLANTA — Danny Green will miss the remainder of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and perhaps the rest of the postseason. The 76ers small forward suffered a game-ending Grade II right calf strain early in Friday's Game 3 victory over the Altanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The best-case scenario is for him to return in two weeks after he's reevaluated. However, he could be out for as many as five weeks. Returning in two weeks would be a bit optimistic.www.northwestgeorgianews.com