In 2020 the New York Giants’ offensive line had a rough start to their season but got better as the weeks went on. The Giants of course have some questions heading into this season. The biggest is whether or not second year left tackle Andrew Thomas will be the player that New York need him to be in order to protect the blind side of starting quarterback Daniel Jones on a consistent basis. Thomas let up some sacks early on last season but was stout against pass rushers within the final weeks of the season.