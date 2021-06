Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. She seems to have come out of nowhere. Min Lee, the 26-year-old from Taiwan, has been around for a while. She made 21 cuts in her rookie year of 2015 and finished tied for 12th in the U.S. Women’s Open that summer, a promising start to a potentially long and distinguished career. But six years later, after bouncing back and forth between the LPGA Tour and the Symetra Tour, where she has won three times, Lee has finally had the kind of breakthrough her talent promised.