Van der Zande and Magnussen take first IMSA win of this season – NEWPAPER24
Van der Zande and Magnussen take first IMSA win of this season. There may be not solely motion within the IndyCar this weekend. The IMSA can also be operating this weekend. Renger van der Zande drives along with Kevin Magnussen at Chip Ganassi Racing and was allowed to start out the race in Detroit from pole place. They managed to carry on to that place and they also each took their first win of this season.newpaper24.com