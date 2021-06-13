My Childhood Gift

I am happily married for several years, but one thing in my marriage has been bothering me for the past few years. When we first got married, my husband and I were basically on the same wavelength regarding hashkafic and halachic values. We wanted the same things out of life and wanted to raise our children in a similar fashion. We moved to a different community with a mix of people regarding frumkeit, and throughout the years, I feel like my husband’s values have changed. For example, recently my husband has been asking me to dress differently and go to different venues that we used to find inappropriate. I want to be attractive to my husband and I want to make him happy, but I do not agree with the way he wants me to dress. While I feel more attractive in those outfits, I know deep down that they are not following the “spirit of the law” when it comes to being tzniusdik (modest). I also understand my husband’s desire to go to a movie or to go to a comedy club, but even if we have a good time together, I feel guilty afterward as this is not something I envisioned us doing.

