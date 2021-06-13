CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

My Childhood Gift

By As Told to T. Gestetner
The Jewish Press
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleI was coasting along the path of my life, breathless, exhausted, yet content. As a mother of five little ones, born over a span of seven years, life was hectic. Breakfast, diapers, laundry, supper, bedtime… and repeat!. When I closed my eyes, all I could see were smudges and...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

CHRIS COLLETT: The older I get, the better my childhood seems

Growing up in the sixties and seventies has given me a plethora of people and events to write about. The older I get, the better my childhood seems to have been. Remembering the struggles and good times of my parent’s generation is something I treasure. With age, I became friends with many of my parents’ friends. As I fortunately continue to age, many of that great generation have passed on.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

The gift of DIGNITY

Anonymity eases stress for families already struggling. As we fall deep into the season of all things pumpkin spice, no doubt you've already spotted the glitter of the upcoming holiday décor poking through an aisle here or there at your favorite shopping destinations. Christmas is looming in the rearview mirror,...
CHARITIES
phillyfunguide.com

Rock Our for Eli: Benefit Concert for Childhood Cancer

School of Rock Philadelphia will be hosting an afternoon of live music, drinks and food at Love City Brewing to benefit the Eli Talley Foundation on Sunday, October 17th from 12:00 - 6:00 PM. Eli Talley was a talented musician and beloved student at School of Rock Philadelphia. Originally from...
CHARITIES
Columbia Basin Herald

A gift with heart

Columbia Basin Eagles Auxiliary president Diane Engleberg, left, presents a check for $2,352 to Jennifer Estep, the lead physiologist at Samaritan Healthcare’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation department. Engleberg said she put on a dinner with live music, an auction and other events to raise the money. She chose the cardiopulmonary rehabilitation department because a family member benefited from the rehab program, she said, and other family members have suffered from heart disease. Estep said some of the money will be used to buy a wheelchair.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
psychologytoday.com

A Childhood in Care and an Adult Life in Prison

The outcomes for children in long-term care are significantly worse than for children in the general population. Delinquent identification offers a 'solution' to children who are looking for masculine role models but mistrust authority figures. It may seem self-evident that prolonged time in care as a child adversely affects one’s...
KIDS
themoorecountynews.com

The Gift of Life

Sometimes life can give you gifts you didn’t know you wanted. Sometimes you don’t even realize it is a gift. One Lynchburg local was able to find her blessings in a place of strength. Gina Henshaw grew up right here. She married her high-school sweetheart, they had three kids and...
LYNCHBURG, TN
The Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael

I am happily married for several years, but one thing in my marriage has been bothering me for the past few years. When we first got married, my husband and I were basically on the same wavelength regarding hashkafic and halachic values. We wanted the same things out of life and wanted to raise our children in a similar fashion. We moved to a different community with a mix of people regarding frumkeit, and throughout the years, I feel like my husband’s values have changed. For example, recently my husband has been asking me to dress differently and go to different venues that we used to find inappropriate. I want to be attractive to my husband and I want to make him happy, but I do not agree with the way he wants me to dress. While I feel more attractive in those outfits, I know deep down that they are not following the “spirit of the law” when it comes to being tzniusdik (modest). I also understand my husband’s desire to go to a movie or to go to a comedy club, but even if we have a good time together, I feel guilty afterward as this is not something I envisioned us doing.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Messenger

The gift of an angel

Whether online or in-person, five women have contributed to Paityn Ahrens’ love of learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahrens, 7, a second-grader at Cooper Elementary School, wanted to recognize the hard work of those women. On Wednesday, she did that by presenting each of them with Angels of Love. The gold-colored angel ornaments were given to four educators in the Fort Dodge Community School District and one private learning coach as part of a Friends of UnityPoint Health fundraiser. Now in its 21st year, the Angels of Love campaign is used to bring joy to those who receive the angels and support UnityPoint Health — Trinity Regional Medical Center.
FORT DODGE, IA
B105

Minnesota 5’3″ Mom Goes Viral With Her Big Twin Babies

Wow, she's definitely got her hands full! TikTok user Alexis LaRue has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok as she's been posting videos of her life as a new mom. She gave birth to twin daughter Camila and Elena who both weigh about 21 pounds each at 7 months old. They are big babies, and their mother Alexis is a pretty petite woman. She's only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and it looks like it's a miracle she's able to hold both of them at the same time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

How to Unlearn Ingrained Lessons from a Toxic Childhood

Healing from a difficult childhood is possible. Here’s a list of lessons you may want to unlearn and how to find support along the way. If you had a tough childhood, trust that you’re not alone. A not-so-ideal upbringing is an extremely common reality shared by many people all over the world.
KIDS
newspressnow.com

Woman restores childhood church into outreach center

First Baptist Mount Union Church sits empty and battered on the corner of King Hill and Lake avenues. But one local woman wants to restore the building, creating a vibrant symbol as people enter the South Side. Brittany Boggess grew up in First Baptist Mount Union Church. She walked there...
RELIGION
ksal.com

$93,000 Donated to Fight Childhood Cancer

The numbers have been totaled, and a recently completed weekend of events to raise funds to help in the fight against childhood cancer brought in over $93,000 in donations. Events included a Friday golf tournament, a Saturday gala, and a Sunday “Golf Balls From Heave” ball drop. The events were...
CANCER
romper.com

4-Year-Old Girl Had A Hilariously Valid Reaction To Her Mom Explaining Menstruation

Do you remember when you first found out about menstruation? When you learned that bleeding for several days once a month would be part of your life whether you liked it or not? It’s pretty rough, so must could totally understand why one mom’s explanation of menstruation to her 4-year-old daughter prompted a Victorian-era reaction from the child.
RELATIONSHIPS
Film Threat

Gift of Fire

The title of Hiroshi Kurosaki’s splendid Gift of Fire is a direct reference to Prometheus, who bestowed fire upon humanity, both a gift and a curse. Fire gave us warmth, provided us with light and cooked meals, but it also led to destruction and war. In the context of the film’s WWII setting – specifically, a claustrophobic Japanese lab and its sweaty scientists developing the atomic bomb – the title’s sardonic undertone becomes especially apparent. Humanity seems incapable of regarding its scientific discoveries as gifts with the potential to prolong life and end all conflict, utilizing them instead to bring about more devastation.
MOVIES
Daily Princetonian

Revisiting childhood media in the transition to adulthood

The day I got my acceptance letter from Princeton, I spent the rest of the night making my way through “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.”. In the days that followed, I reread the rest of the series. And then it was on to the Harry Potter series, then “Matilda,” and then all of “The Chronicles of Narnia.” By the time high school had let out, I’d revisited almost every single one of the books I’d loved when I was a kid.
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy