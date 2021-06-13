State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 890 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System's holdings in B&G Foods were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.