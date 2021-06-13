Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 890 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

By Stephan Byrd
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.tickerreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B G Foods#Bgs#Retirement#Frozen Foods#Bgs#Sec#Wd Rutherford Llc#Eudaimonia Partners Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Royal Bank Of Canada#B G Foods Inc#B G Foods#Mexican#B G Foods Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells 24,137 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $461,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shares of APRN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.
StocksWKRB News

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.28. Funko posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 3,777 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,777 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. A number of other hedge funds and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold...
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $309.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.24 million and the highest is $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Stockscom-unik.info

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price...
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Several other institutional investors have also bought and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketstickerreport.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $369,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.