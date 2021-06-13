State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 890 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.