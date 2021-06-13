Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

By Max Byerly
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedg#Solaredge#Financial Advisors#Sedg#Wealth Management Llc#Tci Wealth Advisors Inc#Peg#Goldman Sachs Group#Northland Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,343 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.58% of OneWater Marine worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. Illumina posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,697 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 61.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockstickerreport.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 126.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “. A number of other equities analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shares of APRN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Natera in a research note issued on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($3.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.73). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
Stockstickerreport.com

Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,714 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $1,180,070.40 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,465 shares in the company, valued at $46,764,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stockstickerreport.com

Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $150,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $52.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.
Marketstickerreport.com

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.85.