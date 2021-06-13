Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.85.