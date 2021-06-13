Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.tickerreport.com