State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $885,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.tickerreport.com