Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

By Max Byerly
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incyte Corporation#Incyte Co#Banque Cantonale Vaudoise#Xponance Inc#Nasdaq Incy#Sec#Evp#Jakafi#Myelofibrosis#Pemazyre#Iclusig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $176,000 as […]
Stockstickerreport.com

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,254 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stockstickerreport.com

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 525.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockstickerreport.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,443 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of AAR worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “. Several other research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold...
StocksWKRB News

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. NASDAQ ISUN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.23. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWLO....
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
techinvestornews.com

Troy Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,217 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $457,070.97 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at $143,390.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stockstickerreport.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 278.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 760 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.