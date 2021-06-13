Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 119 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

By Max Byerly
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splk#Splunk Inc#Splk#Sec#Bessemer Group Inc#Credit Agricole S#Jefferies Financial Group#Ubs Group#Citigroup Inc#Jmp Securities#Eps#Splunk Splunk Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WealthStone Inc. Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 7,876 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up 1.9% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.36 million. A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company....
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Colin Black Sells 9,248 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total transaction of $2,194,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $176,000 as […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $60.21 Million Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.61% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $60,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.73% of Krystal Biotech worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Comerica worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 3,250 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 4,697 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $17.58 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pool worth $23,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $457,070.97 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at $143,390.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 235.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the […]