Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $417,982.67 in Stock

By Stephan Byrd
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,614.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

www.tickerreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blfs#Ceo#Stock#Blfs#Sec#Biolife Solutions Inc#Biolife Solutions Lrb#Maxim Group#Keycorp#Rhumbline Advisers#Eaton Vance Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 975 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $315,150.00 in Stock

NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 9,840 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,666 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.98% of Intersect ENT worth $62,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $81.00

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 3,250 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz Sells 590 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $945,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Insider Selling: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,617.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Several other hedge funds and other...