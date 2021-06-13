BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $417,982.67 in Stock
BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,614.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.www.tickerreport.com