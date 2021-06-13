BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $417,982.67 in Stock

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.