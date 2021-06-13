Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.tickerreport.com