Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.www.tickerreport.com