Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 22nd:. Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “