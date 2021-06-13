Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

By Ethan Ryder
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.tickerreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Games Co#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Ing Groep Nv#Credit Suisse Group#Union Gaming Research#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KPCB XIII Associates LLC Has $45.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

KPCB XIII Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,415 shares during the period. Pulmonx comprises 9.4% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $45,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 525.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockstickerreport.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Texas Statetickerreport.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 312 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UniFirst were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 8,927 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,563,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. NASDAQ ISUN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.23. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,016 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POSH. BlackRock Inc. purchased...
Stockscom-unik.info

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande Sells 2,706 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 205,768 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Open Lending worth $68,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketstickerreport.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,312 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of...