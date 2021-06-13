BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.