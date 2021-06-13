Cancel
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 518 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

By Ethan Ryder
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.tickerreport.com
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stockscom-unik.info

Todd Foley Sells 14,328 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $484,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 837 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TRTX opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

-$0.20 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shares of APRN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold...
StocksWKRB News

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.
StocksWKRB News

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. NASDAQ ISUN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.23. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,028 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Inseego worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

$50.81 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $50.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.47 million and the lowest is $50.17 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,149 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.42% of CenterPoint Energy worth $187,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.