State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $903,000 Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).