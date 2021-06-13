Cancel
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $903,000 Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

By Shane Hupp
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.tickerreport.com
