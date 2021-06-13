The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 391 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.tickerreport.com