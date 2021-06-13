Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Sells 38,535 Shares of Stock

By Stephan Byrd
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coo#Sec#The Thomson Reuters#1 07#Ino#Bank Of America#Zacks Investment Research#Syncon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. Illumina posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stockstickerreport.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $382,555.08 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu...
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Sells 10,389 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to drive future growth. Rising demand for connected home products, improved supply chain and accretive subscriber base are likely to bolster its momentum in 2021. It is confident of retaining a competitive edge in new product introductions, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. Solid work-from-home networking market, backed by a robust demand environment, is a major tailwind as well. However, the company operates in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market, and expects competition to intensify on price. High technological obsolescence of product portfolio leads to lower return on capital. Its business is highly seasonal in nature, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings.”
Marketstickerreport.com

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

-$0.24 EPS Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “
StocksWKRB News

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 9,840 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “. A number of other equities analysts...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,016 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POSH. BlackRock Inc. purchased...
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.