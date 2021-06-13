Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Sells 38,535 Shares of Stock
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.www.tickerreport.com