State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
