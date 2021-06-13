The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,210 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.tickerreport.com