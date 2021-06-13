Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,210 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

By Max Byerly
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.tickerreport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Levi Strauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Financial Services#Holdingschannel Com#Telsey Advisory Group#Zacks Investment Research#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Citigroup Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksWKRB News

Skba Capital Management LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Businessmodernreaders.com

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
StocksWKRB News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.34% of Dillard’s worth $28,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,188 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $457,070.97 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at $143,390.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock […]
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stockscom-unik.info

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Buys 115,428 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stockscom-unik.info

946 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.