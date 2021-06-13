Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,070 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

By Shane Hupp
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.tickerreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uniti Group Inc#Retirement#Veriti Management Llc#D A Davidson Co#The Thomson Reuters#Uniti Group#Zacks Investment Research#News Ratings#Uniti Group Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells 14,562 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,720.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Sells 10,389 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
StocksWKRB News

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 7,554 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stake Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,300 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.15% of PTC worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

KeyCorp Raises American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $44.00

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 23,111 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making […]
MarketsWKRB News

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,800 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) EVP Susan Mirdamadi Sells 20,000 Shares

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Florida Statetechinvestornews.com

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Reti

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 67.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,454 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ManTech […]
Florida Statetechinvestornews.com

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retireme

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 883 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stephen K. Guillaume Sells 5,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Frederick G. Smith Sells 63,213 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.