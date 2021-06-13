State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,070 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.