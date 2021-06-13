Exclusive: Washington Prime to file bankruptcy as soon as this week – sources

Washington is a state in the Pacific Northwest area of the United States, formally known as the State of Washington. The state was formed from the western portion of the Washington Territory, which was surrendered by the British Empire in 1846 in line with the Oregon Treaty in the resolution of the Oregon border dispute. It was named after George Washington, the first president of the United States. The state was added to the Union as the 42nd state in 1889, and is surrounded on the west by the Pacific Ocean, on the south by Oregon, on the east by Idaho, and on the north by the Canadian province of British Columbia.