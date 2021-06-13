Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Exclusive: Washington Prime to file bankruptcy as soon as this week – sources

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Mall owner Washington Prime Group Inc is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close some of its roughly 100 shopping centers across the United States and businesses were unable to pay it rent, people familiar with the matter said.

whtc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
New York State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcy#U S Economy#Reuters#Simon Property Group Inc#J C Penney Co Inc#Bed Bath Beyond Inc#Macy S Inc#Americans#Washington Prime#Svpglobal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Ashland, KYIronton Tribune

Ashland mall owners file for bankruptcy

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — An Ohio company that operates dozens of U.S. shopping and strip malls, including The Ashland Town Center, has filed for federal bankruptcy protection, citing a drop in foot traffic at its properties during the coronavirus pandemic, according to court records. Washington Prime Group of Columbus, filed...
Economymorningstar.com

U-Haul Co. of West Virginia Files for Bankruptcy

U-Haul Co. of West Virginia said it has filed for bankruptcy after facing challenges in recent years including management turnover, a lack of enough self-storage locations and litigation costs that resulted in declining cash flow and liquidity. The company, which serves do-it-yourself moving and self-storage customers in West Virginia and...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Fashion Square owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Washington Prime Group Inc., which owns part of Charlottesville Fashion Square mall, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The move comes after reports earlier this year that the company was preparing a potential bankruptcy filing after it skipped an interest payment on its debt. The company owns stakes in...
Washington Statelexblog.com

New Chapter 11 Filing – Washington Prime Group

On June 13, 2021, Washington Prime Group Inc. and several affiliates, which administer a REIT and are headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, filed petitions under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Lead Case No. 21-31948). As detailed in the first day declaration, the company focuses its investments on enclosed retail shopping malls and open air properties located throughout the United States. The company estimates $1 billion to $10 billion in assets and liabilities.
Economystpetecatalyst.com

Westshore Plaza owner files for bankruptcy

June 14, 2021 - Washington Prime Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Washington Prime (NYSE: WPG) is a real estate investment trust with a national portfolio that includes Westshore Plaza in Tampa. The Covid-19 pandemic created significant challenges for many companies, including Washington Prime Group, making a Chapter 11 filing necessary to reduce the company’s outstanding indebtedness, fhe Columbus, Ohio-based company said in a news release. Washington Prime said it has executed a restructuring support agreement with creditors that hold most of its debt. The bankruptcy filing will allow the company to substantially deleverage its balance sheet and strengthen its business and operations going forward, the news release said. Washington Prime Group’s guests, retailers and business partners can expect business as usual at all of the company’s retail town centers throughout the proceeding, the company said.
Lakewood, NYmynews13.com

Company that owns Chautauqua Mall files for bankruptcy

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — The company that owns the Chautauqua Mall has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Washington Prime Group says with the pandemic negatively impacting most businesses, this is the most effective path it has to emerge successfully. That means it is restructuring its debt on a corporate level...
Retailnewswars.com

Major Mall Operator Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Late Sunday evening, Washington Prime Group Inc., a mall owner with more than 100 shopping centers nationwide, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing the virus pandemic paralyzed their business, according to a company press release. According to documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of...
East Greenwich, RInationaljeweler.com

Alex and Ani Files for Bankruptcy

East Greenwich, R.I.—Alex and Ani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Wednesday and is looking for a buyer, according to court documents. The jewelry company, famous for its collectible, low-cost bangles, has been struggling under the weight of a rapid expansion and various legal battles. The company’s estimated assets...
Industryrock947.com

Exxon to cut U.S. workforce by up to 10% annually – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp is preparing to cut its U.S. office workforce by between 5% and 10% every year for the next three to five years, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter. The job cuts will target the lowest-rated employees...
Businesshot96.com

Blackstone to buy Home Partners of America in $6 billion deal – WSJ

(Reuters) -Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has agreed to acquire Home Partners of America Inc, which buys and rents single-family homes, in a $6 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The deal comes on the heels of a pandemic fueled...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Navy chief of operations declines to answer Tom Cotton question on whether or not capitalism is racist

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday declined to address a question from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton as to whether or not capitalism is “racist.”. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Cotton was questioning Gilday about a book, Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist, being added to the Navy’s recommended reading list and pointed out that one of the book’s conclusions is that capitalism is racist.
Agriculturefooddive.com

Sanderson Farms considers sale, WSJ reports

Sanderson Farms is exploring a sale, The Wall Street Journal reported after speaking with people familiar with the matter. The poultry producer is the nation's third largest, processing more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat in fiscal year 2020, with sales of more than $3.5 billion. Sanderson Farms CFO and board member Mike Cockrell told Food Dive in an email it is company policy not to comment on market rumors or speculation.
Utah Statekcrw.com

Medical cannabis became legal in Utah with the blessing of Latter Day Saints

Legal cannabis is becoming the norm in the U.S. Most states have passed some type of legal medical or recreational cannabis laws. It’s a sign of a major shift in public opinion over the past decade. And that shift is probably most evident in Utah — one of the most religious and conservative states in the U.S., home to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (widely known as the Mormon church).
Posted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Washington

Washington is a state in the Pacific Northwest area of the United States, formally known as the State of Washington. The state was formed from the western portion of the Washington Territory, which was surrendered by the British Empire in 1846 in line with the Oregon Treaty in the resolution of the Oregon border dispute. It was named after George Washington, the first president of the United States. The state was added to the Union as the 42nd state in 1889, and is surrounded on the west by the Pacific Ocean, on the south by Oregon, on the east by Idaho, and on the north by the Canadian province of British Columbia.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WMIL FM106.1

Can You Guess The Wealthiest Area In Wisconsin?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind. Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest. Stacker ranked...