Eric Bischoff doesn't believe he will work in wrestling anymore

During the latest episode of the “Broken Skull Sessions” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on always being associated with Hell in a Cell, and more. He said,. “For the longest time, I’m pretty sensitive to the fact that I’m only remembered for that one thing. The two things that hit me were that I come home and my wife tells me my younger boys want to see this match. Probably 5 and 7 at the time. Kids at school have been talking about it. I’d only seen the clips, you know, Jim Ross ‘Good God Almighty, they killed him!’ That had become iconic. They’re showing it in World Cup soccer games and Superbowls and whatnot, but I hadn’t actually watched the match in probably 10 years. So I sit down there with my boys and I watch it and I realize that all these years later, man, it still really packs a punch. It’s a ride. It takes you on a ride all these years later.