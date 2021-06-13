Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Eric Bischoff doesn't believe he will work in wrestling anymore

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A sudden and apparently definitive announcement, even if in wrestling one can never "say never" by definition. Eric Bischoff, however, seems convinced of the fact of him, and in an interview with Joey Karni for 'The Angle Podcast', he stated that he has no intention of ever playing any role in the discipline again.

www.wrestling-world.com
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bischoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEstillrealtous.com

Eva Marie Returns With New Bodyguard, Doesn’t Wrestle On Raw

For weeks now WWE has been promoting the return of Eva Marie, and it was announced earlier today that she would be facing off against Naomi in her return match. Eva Marie made her entrance for the match, and NXT UK star Piper Niven came out with Eva, buy the commentators acted as if they didn’t know who she was.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Eric Bischoff Won't Entertain The Idea Of A Full-Time Role In Wrestling: 'It's Time To Walk Away'

Eric Bischoff says now is the time for him to mentally and emotionally disconnect from any future roles in pro wrestling. Eric Bischoff changed the professional wrestling landscape. By taking on WWE in head-to-head competition during the 1990s, the structure of the televised presentation of professional wrestling was given a new blueprint that is still utilized to this day.
WWEringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Isn’t In The Same Universe As WWE

Eric Bischoff is a veteran in the pro wrestling business and is undoubtedly one of the greatest minds to have ever worked in it. He is well aware of the changing landscape of pro wrestling as well. The Wednesday Night Wars between WWE and AEW began in October 2019 as...
WWEringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Says WWE’s Recent Cuts Are A Good Business Decision

WWE has been releasing several employees including WWE Superstars for the past few months, which began with the company releasing the likes of Samoa Joe and Mickie James in April. Since then, several WWE Superstars from NXT and the main roster were released. The latest slew of COVID-19 budget cuts...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff On Why WWE Released Talent, WWE Not Being Worried About AEW

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks with host Eric Bischoff, the former WCW President talked about the recent talent released by WWE. In this latest round of releases, WWE parted ways with Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. There was speculation that the recent budget cuts could be leading towards a sale of the company, although an that does not appear to be the case.
WWEthehighlandsun.com

Triple H doesn’t believe an all-women’s wrestling show equals equality

This afternoon Triple H took part in a media call that was supposed to be focused on NXT TakeOver: In Your House. However, a few questions steered things in other directions. During the call, Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes asked Triple H about NWA’s all-women’s pay-per-view coming in August, led by former six-time WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Aleister Black talks about his main goals

The name that fans have been shouting the most at the top of their lungs lately, trying to get WWE to take back its recently released talent, is that of Aleister Black. In the latest wave of layoffs that arrived just a few days ago, WWE wanted to cut the contracts of very important athletes who were still part of some of the main roster storylines, thus eliminating from its brand's famous names such as those of Lana, Braun Strowman and Aleister Black.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Cancels’ Smackdown Title Change

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Vince McMahon also tore up the script before an MVP promo on Monday Night RAW. Aleister Black had a great run in NXT as the NXT Champion and was booked...
MLBThe Post and Courier

Believability, storytelling made pro wrestling great

Perhaps the late Johnny Valentine said it best. “I can’t make them believe wrestling is real, but I sure can make them believe I am real,” he declared. Perhaps no one ever did a better job of conveying believability and realism in pro wrestling than Valentine. It was his raw strength and stiff style that captivated audiences; he readily admitted that he never threw an easy punch.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Big Show reveals the secrets of his famous punch

For years we have all loved the giant punch that was part of the SmackDown stage between 2002 and around 2005 and we have always dreamed of its return but it never came. We got a little taste of it during one of the recent installments of the blue show, what's been called Throwback SmackDown, with quotes from the old days.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Apology’ To Fired Star Leaks

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

John Cena discusses his possible turn heel

One of the sides of John Cena that has never been explored in the last 15 years has certainly been that heel character that all fans of the WWE Universe have wanted to see throughout his career. Although the John Cena wrestler was born as a heel character, taking his first steps towards success just as one of the "villains" of the McMahon federation, this situation would have lasted very little for the fans.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Comments On Always Being Associated With Hell In A Cell, More

During the latest episode of the “Broken Skull Sessions” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on always being associated with Hell in a Cell, and more. He said,. “For the longest time, I’m pretty sensitive to the fact that I’m only remembered for that one thing. The two things that hit me were that I come home and my wife tells me my younger boys want to see this match. Probably 5 and 7 at the time. Kids at school have been talking about it. I’d only seen the clips, you know, Jim Ross ‘Good God Almighty, they killed him!’ That had become iconic. They’re showing it in World Cup soccer games and Superbowls and whatnot, but I hadn’t actually watched the match in probably 10 years. So I sit down there with my boys and I watch it and I realize that all these years later, man, it still really packs a punch. It’s a ride. It takes you on a ride all these years later.