POTUS

Bidens attend mass before final day of G7 summit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
ST IVES, England (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill went to church on Sunday morning before the final day of the Group of Seven summit in England, with his huge convoy of cars winding around the narrow lanes of Cornwall.

“Beautiful,” the president said, as he later emerged into the sunshine from the small Catholic church, The Sacred Heart and St. Ia, that sits above the bay of St Ives, located on the tip of southwest England.

With police outriders leading the way, a convoy of 17 mostly large black vehicles with flashing lights made their way along the quiet, tiny lanes of the Cornish fishing village before arriving at the church.

After leaving mass, Biden escorted his wife to her own vehicle before he returned to his, heading for the summit in the nearby village of Carbis Bay.

The G7 summit is due to finish in the early afternoon on Sunday and the couple will then travel to Windsor Castle to have tea with Queen Elizabeth

POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. likely to miss July 4 COVID-19 vaccine target, White House says

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The United States will likely fail to meet President Joe Biden's goal to deliver at least one COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of adults by July 4, officials said on Tuesday and warned the Delta variant first found in India poses the greatest threat to U.S. eradication efforts.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden won’t back down from looming Catholic rebuke, will keep attending Mass

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Biden will continue to attend Mass, pushing back against the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which is moving forward with a plan to possibly rebuke the pro-abortion president by denying him Communion. “Joe Biden is a strong man of faith,”...
PoliticsThe Daily Star

This day in history

1377 - King Edward III died after ruling England for 50 years; he was succeeded by his grandson, Richard II. 1788 - The United States Constitution went into effect as New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it. 1942 - Tobruk in Libya fell to the German army under...
PoliticsBBC

As it happened: PMQs and G7 summit update

Thanks for following along with us this afternoon. The team with you today were Justin Parkinson, Paul Seddon, Richard Morris, and Sinead Wilson. Do join us again next week. As the PM's statement winds down, we're going to close our coverage from the Commons this afternoon. Here's a quick recap...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

G7 Calls Out China in Final Communique After Urging From Biden

After urging from U.S. President Joe Biden, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders released the final communique that contains a call to China to respect human rights, along with plans to compete with China through the "Build Back Better World" program. The communique detailed plans for addressing COVID-19 concerns worldwide,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Day 3 of the 2021 G7 Summit

NOW: Queen Elizabeth II welcomes President Biden and first lady at Windsor Castle with arrival ceremony. US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden just arrived at Windsor Castle to meet with Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty is welcoming the President and the First Lady at the dais in...
POTUSBBC

G7 summit: Biden says America is back at the table

US President Joe Biden has declared that "America is back at the table" following the G7 summit of world leaders in the UK. At a press conference on Sunday, Mr Biden said the summit had been "extraordinarily collaborative". G7 leaders agreed on action to tackle China's human rights record and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

3 takeaways from President Joe Biden's first G7 summit

Brussels (CNN) — When President Joe Biden and his aides were planning his visit to the Cornish coast this weekend, many -- including the President -- viewed it as something of a homecoming. Long a fixture at international summits, Biden's return to the table represented more than just an elder...
U.K.The Independent

G7 leaders greeted by Boris Johnson for second day of summit in Cornwall

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed world leaders to the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on the second day of the gathering. The leaders have launched a new plan to quash future pandemics within the first 100 days, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the Covid-19 crisis.
POTUSBBC

G7 summit: Joe Biden gifts Boris Johnson custom-made bike

US President Joe Biden has given UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson a hand-built bicycle at their first meeting as G7 leaders in south-west England. It was made by a small Philadelphia firm that was given just a few days to build a red, white and blue bike that normally takes months to construct.