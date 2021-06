It seems like every year, there’s some sort of rumor that the Raiders could move on from Derek Carr to upgrade at quarterback. But General Manager Mike Mayock said earlier this offseason that he and head coach Jon Gruden would “stand shoulder to shoulder and pound the table” for Carr, particularly after a solid 2020 season. And while the relationship between Carr and Gruden has been the subject of plenty of rumors, Carr told Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it’s often misconstrued.