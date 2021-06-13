DpreviewTV: The $4000 Camera Kit – What Cameras and Lenses Would We Choose?

Two 65-MP Cameras with Canon lenses have been announced by the Baumer Group, featuring an integrated electro-focus (EF) mount. High-quality Canon EF lenses deliver high-contrast images with depth of field. The cameras also support modern lenses with ultrasound motors. Reduced power consumption is combined with precise, low-noise, and quick focus with high reliability for the cost-efficient and robust implementation of applications. Based on the GMAX3265 sensor from Gpixel, the cameras offer a high dynamic range of 66 dB. A compact optical format with a diagonal of 37 mm is achieved through a pixel size of 3.2 µm, reducing edge shadowing and simplifying the choice of lenses. Minimal exposure times of 19 µs reduce the motion artifacts of fast moving objects.