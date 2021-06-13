DpreviewTV: The $4000 Camera Kit – What Cameras and Lenses Would We Choose?

Long gone are the days of straining your neck to check your rear view and blind spot as you drive in reverse. Backup cameras, which were made mandatory in cars in 2018, attach to the rear of your vehicle (ideally as close to the center of the car as possible) and send the footage to a monitor attached to your dashboard, a console display, or an in-set screen on your rearview mirror, giving you better visibility with none of the neck strain.