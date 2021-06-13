Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Molly Hagan Looks Amazing At 59 — Inside the 'Herman's Head' Star's Life Today

By Edduin Carvajal
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 9 days ago

It’s been almost three decades since “Herman's Head” aired its final episode, but people cannot stop thinking about Molly Hagan. She once offended Chuck Norris.

Born in August 1961, Molly Hagan showed up on the entertainment industry scene in the mid-80s but shot to stardom in the 90s comedy “Herman’s Head.”

The show follows Herman Brooks (William Ragsdale), a fact-checker in a magazine dealing with day-to-day events. What made the show enjoyable was that his thought processes were also shown on camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSF2j_0aSr39sG00

HAGAN ON “HERMAN’S HEAD”

Hagan portrayed Angel, Herman’s sensitivity and the only female character in his brain. Ken Hudson Campbell played Animal, the protagonist’s basic drives.

Rick Lawless was Wimp, Herman’s anxiety who often showed signs of being a hypochondriac. Finally, Peter Mackenzie was Genius, Herman’s intellect and logic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BleBi_0aSr39sG00

In an interview with Paste Magazine, which compared the comedy show to Pixar’s “Inside Out,” Hagan admitted she had a lot of fun with their two-dimensional characters.

The actress also revealed that her first time working on a movie was not as smooth as she would have liked. Hagan confessed she offended her co-star Chuck Norris, but it wasn’t on purpose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxmS3_0aSr39sG00

INSULTING CHUCK NORRIS

In 1985, Molly Hagan made her film debut in “Code of Silence,” starring Chuck Norris. For one of the scenes, her character was supposed to be devastated as her family had been wiped out.

Norris told the director he wasn’t sure his character should hug or comfort her, but Hagan said, “Oh, no, no. You must, because if you don’t, you’re an [expletive].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpmdm_0aSr39sG00

Production stopped almost immediately. After a while, director Andy Davis asked Hagan to apologize for insulting Norris, but she explained she referred to his character.

Davis said Norris “really identifies” with his characters, so she eventually apologized. Years later, Norris was still talking about that incident, so Hagan believed that writing him a letter would end their issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMydn_0aSr39sG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eq8gl_0aSr39sG00

She congratulated him on his show “Walker, Texas Ranger” but wrote “Texas, Walker Ranger” instead. She never got Norris’ reply and it was “incredibly embarrassing.”

Even though [Molly Hagan] is about to turn 60, she’s never had a child and does not regret it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsZey_0aSr39sG00

MOLLY HAGAN TODAY

After “Herman’s Head” wrapped up, Molly Hagan appeared on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Life’s Work,” and “Unfabulous.” More recently, she portrayed Patricia in “Jane the Virgin.”

Coincidentally, Hagan was cast as Abeline Walker in “Walker,” the reboot of Norris’ “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Her character is Cordell Walker’s mother, the protagonist played by Jared Padalecki.

About Padalecki, Hagan said he was very funny. She added that working with Padalecki's real-life wife Genevieve was great as they made her feel part of their family instantly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ck2HA_0aSr39sG00

As per her love life, she lives in an energy-efficient home in Altadena, California, with her partner Richard Guttenberg, an archeologist. Even though she’s about to turn 60, she’s never had a child and does not regret it.

When it comes to children, Molly Hagan has been very candid. On her website, she revealed she didn’t mind when people asked about it in her 30s and early-40s.

Things became “obnoxious” and “rude” when they asked for a reason. She would frequently reply that she didn’t feel called to become a mom, but people’s questions kept coming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrpIy_0aSr39sG00

The actress pointed out that the ones asking didn’t even know her that well to assume she would be a good mother. Still, they kept encouraging her to breed.

Molly Hagan finally reaffirmed she didn’t regret not having children and praised the women who “were called” to breed, even labeling them as selfless creatures who demand respect.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
257K+
Followers
27K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
William Ragsdale
Person
Chuck Norris
Person
Peter Mackenzie
Person
Molly Hagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal#Paste Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

The Famous and Beautiful Actress Joanne Linville on ‘Star Trek’ who always acting Multiple movies and Dies at 93

Our beautiful and memorable actress comes on the episode of Star Trek and The twilight zone episodes in the year 1960. After that, she dies on Sunday in the Los Angeles place. Now, she reaches the age of 93. She has appeared on thousands of TV shows for her career from her career such as Studio One, The United States Steel Hour, Hawaii Five-O, Fun spoke, Colundo, and more. After these performances, she gets the chance to act on the big screen for many movies. These movies are ‘A Star is bro’, The Goddess with Kim Stanley, Scorpio, Burt Lancaster, Kris Kristofferson, Barba Streisand, and more. Lenville is also played the role of Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper for her ex-husband. It was directed by Mark Rydell in the year 2001. The TNT telefilm makes this telefilm with the James Dean and they are starting with the James Francisco.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Lois De Banzie, ‘Annie’ and ‘Sister Act’ actress, dead at 90

Lois De Banzie, a Tony-nominated actress best known for the films “Annie” and “Sister Act,” has died. She was 90 years old. Although her official cause of death has not been disclosed, the veteran performer’s family confirmed her death on April 3 in Greenbrae, California, via an obituary in the San Francisco Chronicle.
Worldallkpop.com

An inside look and details into BTS's interview with Sakshma Srivastav

A couple of days ago, the Indian show, Times Now, had released the interview they held with BTS as a guest, being Sakshma Srivastav the interviewer. The interview lasted 18 minutes and is available on their official YouTube channel, "zoom", being seen by more than 6 million people around the world. Not only Ms. Srivastav was praised for her beauty and charm, but also for the way she managed to keep the guys laughing, blushing, and feeling comfortable, all the same time.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone in Concert at Dosey Doe: The Big Barn

Watch a live performance from the English beat rock and pop group, Hernan’s Hermits featuring lead vocals by Peter Noone at Dosey Doe: The Big Barn in The Woodlands. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities.
Orlando, FLBay News 9

Inside look: Universal's new VelociCoaster blends Jurassic Park and World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jurassic World VelociCoaster is the latest attraction to be unleashed at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure theme park. Jurassic World VelociCoaster officially opens June 10. With it, Universal has unleased a new thrilling coaster. The creative team incorporated elements from Jurassic World and Jurassic Park. The coaster...
Designers & CollectionsElle

An Inside Look At Monica’s Iconic Closet

The sequin vest that started it all. The Gucci coat that “gives what it’s supposed to give”. The hot pink number that helped her drop the beat. It’s all here in Monica’s closet. The Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate is showing off her coveted closet to ELLE. Tune in on The Clothes Of Our Lives as she takes us through her favorite pieces, advocates for bucket hats, and reveals the family member that opened her eyes to fashion.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Katy Perry posts picture of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kissing

Katy Perry is the latest celeb to reveal her excitement for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion, sneaking a photo of the couple kissing into her social media posts. The 36-year-old singer shared photos and videos of her recent trip to Italy with fiancé Orlando Bloom Wednesday, sandwiching in a shot of Affleck and J.Lo kissing over dinner at Nobu’s Malibu location earlier this week.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jason Momoa will make a film with Dwayne Johnson ‘one of these days’

Jason Momoa is determined to one day make a film with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The ‘Aquaman’ star insisted during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ that although Dwayne is “way busier” than he is, they will make a movie together “one of these days”. Asked by host Jimmy Fallon...
Musicthehypemagazine.com

‘Life Works in Mysterious Ways,’ a Look into CEESAR’s Life

People who change their careers are often labeled as ‘confused individuals with no set aims.’ They are looked upon with annoyance and do not receive any form of appreciation or acknowledgment – until they succeed. People fail to realize that the world they live in is constantly evolving, and with it, mindsets, personalities, and human nature are also changing. Fighting these evolutions and changes is to fight nature. Not embracing the ‘change’ is one of the biggest mistakes a person can make. While the world looks down upon individuals who change careers after spending years in a field, it is blinded to see these people’s courage, resilience, and braveness. Not many people have the strength to leave behind a career they spent years building. There are only a handful of individuals who have the ability to look beyond the common possibilities. Changing careers is not easy, but a person meant for a certain world will always find their way into it because life works in mysterious ways to make a person come face-to-face with their true path.
Georgia Stateaboutinsider.com

Atlanta Georgia’s Emerging Star Brodie Mullin talks with About Insider

Brodie Mullin appeared at the 2021 Atlanta Kids Choice awards and is known for his role as Daniel Miller in The Science of the Tortured Mind (I) (2019), One Shot (VI) (2018), Only One Time (2018). Brodie is also a hip hop dancer and martial artist. He has appeared in several music videos and won the Kids Got Talent Showcase for hip hop dancing in the 9-12 age division. Brodie is a black belt in karate and has won 1st place trophies in sparring and nunchucks.
TV & VideosStarTrek.com

Which Star Trek Is This?

Are you a Star Trek expert? Have you seen every single series? Could you identify which Star Trek you’re watching by a single frame? This quiz is for you. All you have to do is match the pictures with the Star Trek series that they are from. It will start out easy and get more obscure as you go. See if you can get at least 20 correct!
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Mark Hamill Celebrates Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Carrie Fisher will always be best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, which is no surprise when she played one of the most iconic characters in one of cinema’s biggest properties that boasts a massive fanbase spanning multiple generations, but there were many more strings to her bow.