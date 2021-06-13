Molly Hagan Looks Amazing At 59 — Inside the 'Herman's Head' Star's Life Today

It’s been almost three decades since “Herman's Head” aired its final episode, but people cannot stop thinking about Molly Hagan. She once offended Chuck Norris.

Born in August 1961, Molly Hagan showed up on the entertainment industry scene in the mid-80s but shot to stardom in the 90s comedy “Herman’s Head.”

The show follows Herman Brooks (William Ragsdale), a fact-checker in a magazine dealing with day-to-day events. What made the show enjoyable was that his thought processes were also shown on camera.

HAGAN ON “HERMAN’S HEAD”

Hagan portrayed Angel, Herman’s sensitivity and the only female character in his brain. Ken Hudson Campbell played Animal, the protagonist’s basic drives.

Rick Lawless was Wimp, Herman’s anxiety who often showed signs of being a hypochondriac. Finally, Peter Mackenzie was Genius, Herman’s intellect and logic.

In an interview with Paste Magazine, which compared the comedy show to Pixar’s “Inside Out,” Hagan admitted she had a lot of fun with their two-dimensional characters.

The actress also revealed that her first time working on a movie was not as smooth as she would have liked. Hagan confessed she offended her co-star Chuck Norris, but it wasn’t on purpose.

INSULTING CHUCK NORRIS

In 1985, Molly Hagan made her film debut in “Code of Silence,” starring Chuck Norris. For one of the scenes, her character was supposed to be devastated as her family had been wiped out.

Norris told the director he wasn’t sure his character should hug or comfort her, but Hagan said, “Oh, no, no. You must, because if you don’t, you’re an [expletive].”

Production stopped almost immediately. After a while, director Andy Davis asked Hagan to apologize for insulting Norris, but she explained she referred to his character.

Davis said Norris “really identifies” with his characters, so she eventually apologized. Years later, Norris was still talking about that incident, so Hagan believed that writing him a letter would end their issues.

She congratulated him on his show “Walker, Texas Ranger” but wrote “Texas, Walker Ranger” instead. She never got Norris’ reply and it was “incredibly embarrassing.”

Even though [Molly Hagan] is about to turn 60, she’s never had a child and does not regret it.

MOLLY HAGAN TODAY

After “Herman’s Head” wrapped up, Molly Hagan appeared on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Life’s Work,” and “Unfabulous.” More recently, she portrayed Patricia in “Jane the Virgin.”

Coincidentally, Hagan was cast as Abeline Walker in “Walker,” the reboot of Norris’ “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Her character is Cordell Walker’s mother, the protagonist played by Jared Padalecki.

About Padalecki, Hagan said he was very funny. She added that working with Padalecki's real-life wife Genevieve was great as they made her feel part of their family instantly.

As per her love life, she lives in an energy-efficient home in Altadena, California, with her partner Richard Guttenberg, an archeologist. Even though she’s about to turn 60, she’s never had a child and does not regret it.

When it comes to children, Molly Hagan has been very candid. On her website, she revealed she didn’t mind when people asked about it in her 30s and early-40s.

Things became “obnoxious” and “rude” when they asked for a reason. She would frequently reply that she didn’t feel called to become a mom, but people’s questions kept coming.

The actress pointed out that the ones asking didn’t even know her that well to assume she would be a good mother. Still, they kept encouraging her to breed.

Molly Hagan finally reaffirmed she didn’t regret not having children and praised the women who “were called” to breed, even labeling them as selfless creatures who demand respect.