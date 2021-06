For the latest classic car news, features, buyer’s guides and classifieds, sign up to the C&SC newsletter here. Its howl had pierced the night’s sky every midsummer for a dozen years or more. Some thrilled to it, others shrank from it. This year, however, was to be the last spin for Mazda’s rotary at Le Mans: three young men, five starts between them, charged with a Hail Mary. Used to rubbing wheels in junior single-seaters in Europe and Japan, now they were to share a seat and fight all-for-one; Formula One dreams forgotten for 24 hours.