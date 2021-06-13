Cancel
Utah Wellbeing Project tracks perspectives on life in Utah

By Julene Reese USU Extension
 10 days ago

Utah communities are changing rapidly, and to help support local planning efforts, members of the Utah State University Extension Utah Wellbeing Project recently surveyed residents about their overall wellbeing and their perspectives on life in their communities. Data collected will help inform decision makers about the perspectives and experiences of residents, which, in turn, can assist in the general planning processes for cities and towns.

