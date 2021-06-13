Cancel
Rangers Bats Explode In Blowout of Dodgers, Ending Historic Losing Streak

By Chris Halicke
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYZxg_0aSr2CTP00

The Texas Rangers snapped their 16-game road losing streak on Saturday, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a receipt for their butt-kicking on Friday.

The Rangers emphatically avoided a 17th straight road loss, blowing out the Dodgers by a score of 12-1, just one night after getting blown out by the same score. In a reversal of the previous night, Kolby Allard turned in a spectacular start, holding the potent Dodgers lineup off the board for five innings.

Allard has pitched very well since he was awarded a spot in the rotation. Now, going in line with exactly what manager Chris Woodward wants for his team, it's his job to lose.

"He's earned it," Woodward said. "This is what we've talked about all year from spring training on. You're gonna have to earn your spots, and he's earned it. He pitched really well in any role we wanted. ... A spot opened up and he took advantage of it."

With Allard shutting down the Dodgers hitters, the Rangers offense awoke from their road slumber in a big way. Texas totaled a season-high 17 hits on the night, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nate Lowe, and Jonah Heim each recording three hits. Lowe also tied Jason Martin with three RBI, while Kiner-Falefa also stole three bases, a new career-high for him in a single game. Lowe, Martin, and Heim all put the ball over the fence, with Martin's being the first of his Major League career.

Needless to say, with the way this team has struggled to hit in the past couple of weeks, a night like this felt overdue, especially with the "monkey" in the form of a historic road losing streak on their back.

"I had a feeling it was going to be against a really good pitcher, against a really good team," Woodward said. "We came out right from the beginning and put a lot of pressure on them."

Chris Woodward and the team were obviously elated at finally getting past the franchise's longest losing streak away from home since the club moved to Texas in 1972. With that finally out of the way, it may allow the team to more easily focus on keeping things simple, as Woodward preached the night before.

"We've got a new streak," Woodward said with a smile."We're gonna build off that one now."

