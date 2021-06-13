Cancel
Tennis

Rafael Nadal still undecided about Wimbledon as he admits ‘I need to breathe a little’ after intense period

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafael Nadal has confirmed he won’t feature at the Mallorca Championships next week while he will first take a few days off before deciding whether or not to play at Wimbledon. The 20-time Grand Slam winner’s clay-court season came to end on Friday as he went down in a four-hour...

Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic Net Worth: Who Is The Richer Tennis Star?

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet in the semifinals of the French Open. Fans are outraged the seeding system did not match the two athletes in the finals. The net worths of the two tennis stars are neck-to-neck similar to their score in professional matches. Global tennis superstars Rafael...
Tennis World Usa

'Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from Wimbledon and Olympic Games is..' says Andy Murray

Following a tough Roland Garros defeat to Novak Djokovic, the 20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal decided to skip Wimbledon and the Olympic Games and recharge batteries for the American swing. As was expected, Rafa didn't want to travel to Tokyo this summer, and his decision about Wimbledon wasn't a big surprise when we know that he didn't win a title there since 2010 and that grass pushes his knees to the limits.
The Spun

Rafael Nadal Announces Decision On Wimbledon, Olympics

Unfortunately for tennis fans around the world, Rafael Nadal will not be present at the next two major events. On Thursday morning, the 35-year-old star revealed why he’ll miss Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. Nadal admit there’s just not enough time between Roland Garros and Wimbledon for his body to...
Rafael Nadal’s Wimbledon withdrawal may be a sign of what is to come

It was a decision many dreaed and most expected, with Rafael Nadal’s decision to take a break from the game evidence that his body may be reaching the final few laps. After his brutal battle against Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-final last Friday, the prospect of Nadal playing at Wimbledon seemed forlorn as he limped away from Paris with just two week to prepare to play on his least favourite surface.
Will anyone play Wimbledon in 2021?

Welcome to Tennis Elbow, the column that looks back on the week that was in the world of tennis. This week, Charles Blouin-Gascon recaps the latest decisions from Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and a slew of others. Naomi Osaka won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. That’s right, the Japanese made...
Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon odds shorten with Rafael Nadal out

Novak Djokovic became the odds-on favorite to win his sixth Wimbledon title with Rafael Nadal announcing Thursday that he will skip the event to recover from a grueling clay-court season. Djokovic was being offered at -109 by DraftKings and -110 by BetMGM and PointsBet shortly after Nadal's announcement on social...
TheDailyBeast

Rafael Nadal Ditches Wimbledon and Olympics After Brutal Djokovic Defeat

The Tokyo Olympics and Wimbledon will have to go on without one of the world’s biggest sports stars. Rafael Nadal, the 20-time Grand Slam champ, announced Thursday that he’s decided to drop out of the two flagship tournaments to help his body recover from the French Open. Last week, Novak Djokovic ended Nadal’s hopes at the French tournament in a semi-final that was described as one of the greatest matches of all time. The 35-year-old wrote: “The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition.” Nadal added that the short break between the French Open and Wimbledon “didn’t make it easier” on his body. Meanwhile, the U.S. Tennis Association announced Thursday that full capacity will be allowed for this year’s U.S. Open, which will get underway in August in New York City.
‘I am the age that I am,’ Rafael Nadal casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance

Rafael Nadal has cast doubt on his appearance at Wimbledon later this month following his French Open semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic. The World No 3 told Spanish press that his long-term ankle injury had not caused him to lose the semi-final – but admitted he will need to rest and he won’t play a grass-court warmup event before Wimbledon on June 28.
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal's birthday becomes "National Tennis Day" in Spain

The Board of Directors of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) has collectively approved the creation of the "National Tennis Day" on June 3, corresponding with the date of Rafael Nadal's birthday. The proposal will be outlined in the upcoming months, and the idea is to create a great movement of Spanish Tennis that brings together the leading figures.