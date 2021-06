If there’s one thing we can agree on as movie-going people, it is how to give ourselves over completely to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, two hours at a time. Although the past year of isolation has robbed us of recent examples, movie audiences have become pretty skilled at checking their curiosity at the theater door when they arrive for the latest Marvel superhero movie. This isn’t to say the universe of films is dumbed down for the masses, quite the opposite. Rather, the MCU has been crafted with such expert precision, most of its films are built with just enough of the how and why to allow us the luxury of turning off our brains to further interrogation. We get just enough logic without getting lost in it.