ADAM ARMOUR: Why I'll never be a plumber and probably not a YouTuber either

By Adam Armour
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 9 days ago
Adam Armour

It was around the time the water started gushing from the wall – spewing forth in a constant stream as if I’d mistakenly sliced through one of my bathroom’s arteries – that I realized I might not precisely know what the heck I was doing.

I was in the tub, thank goodness. Getting soaked there is par for the course, even if I was fully dressed. I dropped the screwdriver and various piping hardware I’d been holding, paying next to no attention to where they scattered as they hit the tub floor. I frantically fought to hold back the stream with my hands, as if such a thing were actually possible, but only succeeded in diverting the gush in multiple directions.

As I scrambled from the tub, slip-skating across the water-slick tile to panic-search my home for that stupid metal bar thing that’s required to shut off the water at the meter, I thought about how the guy on YouTube made the project look so easy.

“Adjusting the amount of hot water coming to your tub faucet is a simple DIY project. Just give the middle of the handle a few twists to remove it,” he said, effortlessly spinning the midsection of the brushed nickel doohickey that cuts the water on and off a few times with one hand while composing his camera shots with the other. “Then you just pop out this small piece of plastic here, rotate it slightly, then pop all of it back into place. Simple.”

Not once during his step-by-step instructional video did this plumber/videographer mention geysers of water bursting forth from the walls, and as I finagled the key into the padlock of our carport utility closet – the place I was almost certain I’d tossed that aforementioned metal bar while thinking that I’d never actually need it – I recalled the way the handyman/burgeoning Kubrick’s clothes remained immaculate and not at all sopping wet. Not from the opening greeting to the invitation to smash that “like” button.

While on my hands and knees furiously clawing at the tree roots snaking around the underground water meter and currently impeding my attempt to stop my house from flooding, I thought about how I should have known not to attempt any home repair projects myself. After all, few people in this world know better than me how inept I am when it comes to fixing anything more complicated than a clogged toilet. And I’m not great at that, either.

Fact is, there’s only one household project that I seem to be innately equipped to handle, and that’s hanging a picture straight in one try. I’m not sure why our maker decided to bless me with this largely useless gift, but it’s truly the only household chore for which I’m even remotely qualified. Give me a nail, a hammer, some wall space and your best framed photo of your beloved Meemaw, and I’ll ensure she’s perfectly on the level without putting more than the necessary one or two holes in your precious shiplap. It’s a gift … I guess.

So as I stood – mud-soaked and defeated – in my bathtub, watching as that unexpected fountain of water slowly petered out to a mere dribble, I couldn’t help but wonder if there was an audience out there for someone like me. Just a terrible amateur plumber in filthy wet clothes who’s terrible at adjusting the water temperature in his bathtub but pretty decent at one specific portion of interior decoration begging the world to smash that “like” button.

Somehow, I doubt it.

Tupelo, MS
