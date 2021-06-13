Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Charles, VA

Lineup for Fourth of July in Cape Charles

By Paul Plante says
capecharlesmirror.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll normal events and activities through the remainder of the year are back on the schedule, including all of our Fourth of July Events. The parade is back, and this year will include the Shriners and their cool vehicles. Vendors will be back n the beach, and music will start up around 11:30 and finish around 9:00. At this time, fireworks are not scheduled. The timeframe is very tight, and the logistics for those crews are very detailed.

www.capecharlesmirror.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Charles, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shriners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.