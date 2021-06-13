Lineup for Fourth of July in Cape Charles

All normal events and activities through the remainder of the year are back on the schedule, including all of our Fourth of July Events. The parade is back, and this year will include the Shriners and their cool vehicles. Vendors will be back n the beach, and music will start up around 11:30 and finish around 9:00. At this time, fireworks are not scheduled. The timeframe is very tight, and the logistics for those crews are very detailed.