The new Studio Buds are Beats’ second pair of true wireless earbuds and follow the Powerbeats Pro, which remain my pick for the best all-around earbuds for fitness purposes like running or hitting the gym. With its latest pair, Beats is hoping to attract a much wider audience. That starts with the price, which is $149.99 — a full $100 less than the AirPods Pro. For the first time in Beats earbuds, they include active noise cancellation. And with other new features, Beats is extending an olive branch to Android users, which might come as a surprise for a brand that’s owned by Apple.