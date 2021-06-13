Cancel
Alive Drumming’s favourite Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

By Alive Drumming
alivedrumming.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey do, don’t they! And for a number of reasons:. Great Recordings of Great Drummers – Song Rhythm Tracks are arranged from careful studio recordings of excellent drummers. They are not constructed from midi files fitting together “samples” from single drum hits to form a mechanical style but rather multiple longer-form full recordings by top studio drummers, lasting from up to 8 bars at a time where you hear subtle drum rolls, variations in ride cymbal taps, complex fills and more. The rhythmic style comes from talented drummers that are very experienced in that particular style be it Reggae, Salsa, Bossa, Rumba, Tango, Rock, Country, Jazz, Pop, Celtic, Praise & Worship, Blues, and lots more!

alivedrumming.com
Musicalivedrumming.com

What song forms does Alive Drumming support?

We support all the popular, essential song forms by name – 12 bar blues, 16 bar tunes, 32-bar A1A2 and 32-bar AABA, and about 30 other less common also by name. The list is increasing! We also support identifying these same song forms using stick notation. This simply specifies section lengths in bars, for example, ‘8|8/8|8’, where ‘bridge‘ sections are preceded by a ‘/’ instead of ‘|’.
Musicalivedrumming.com

What’s Alive Drumming’s policy on privacy?

Alive Drumming takes personal privacy very seriously indeed. We are totally committed to proactively protecting the privacy of our customers by not storing any personal information unless it is absolutely required and should that be the case, it will always be protected by strong encryption. We will never sell, or otherwise disclose any personal, private or confidential information we hold on others.
