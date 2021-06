We at Revolver already had a tough time narrowing down 20 exemplary albums from the enormous crop of 2021 releases so far, but it's been an even bigger year for songs. Given that many bands are either gearing up to drop a record in the coming months or are just playing the singles game for now, there's been a considerable wealth of banging new tracks — so many that we had to up the number to 30. From burly metalcore and face-smashing hardcore to world-class industrial and out-of-this-world rap-metal, these are our picks for the best songs of 2021 so far.