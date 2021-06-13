VICTORIA — Rosie Garcia, 54, of Victoria passed away June 5, 2021. Rosie was born October 15, 1966 to Joe Garcia and Maria Gomez in Victoria. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Francis Arrizola and Alfred Garcia, maternal grandparents, Margarito Lerma Gomez and Julia Alonzo Gomez. Rosie is survived by son, Joe Alfred Garcia, his significant other, Jacqueline Billiot, grandchildren, Oliver and Penelope Billiot, parents, Maria Gomez and Joe Garcia, brother, Alfred Freddie Garcia and wife, Kristie Maria Garcia, niece, Stefani Garcia Musick and husband, Dylan Musick. Rosie was a sweet, happy and caring soul with an infectious smile. She would never hesitate to help anyone in need. She was also fiercely protective of her family especially her son, Joe Alfred Garcia. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4pm - 8pm with the Holy Rosary to begin at 7pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 9am on Thursday, June 17th at Our Lady of Sorrows with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring Rosie as pallbearers are Gilbert Gomez, Rueben Trevino, Stevie Gomez, Don Gomez, Michael Gomez, and Anthony Gomez with honorary pallbearers: Vincent Tristen and Gary Tristen. During all services, please wear a mask. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria 3615753212.