CUERO — Michelle Elaine Adams, 58, of Cuero passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born February 9, 1963 in Cuero to the late John Mitchell and Carolyn L. Bowie Adams. Michelle was the Office Manager for Brentex for 16 years. She loved all her animals....stray or not, and was a true advocate for pet adoptions and rescues. Michelle is survived by her daughter, Ashley Nichole Carson of Cuero; son Cody Lane Carson of Cuero; sister, Cheryl K. Dieringer and husband, Donald, of Cuero; brother, Mitch Adams and wife, Suzy, of Cuero; and grandchildren, Caden Anthony Liendo and Addy Laine Liendo, both of Cuero. Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5 to 6 pm at Freund Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm with Dr. Glenn Robertson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Adoptions of Cuero, the ASPCA or TDECU- The Michelle Adams Memorial. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.