Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cuero, TX

Michelle Elaine Adams

Victoria Advocate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUERO — Michelle Elaine Adams, 58, of Cuero passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born February 9, 1963 in Cuero to the late John Mitchell and Carolyn L. Bowie Adams. Michelle was the Office Manager for Brentex for 16 years. She loved all her animals....stray or not, and was a true advocate for pet adoptions and rescues. Michelle is survived by her daughter, Ashley Nichole Carson of Cuero; son Cody Lane Carson of Cuero; sister, Cheryl K. Dieringer and husband, Donald, of Cuero; brother, Mitch Adams and wife, Suzy, of Cuero; and grandchildren, Caden Anthony Liendo and Addy Laine Liendo, both of Cuero. Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5 to 6 pm at Freund Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm with Dr. Glenn Robertson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Adoptions of Cuero, the ASPCA or TDECU- The Michelle Adams Memorial. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

www.victoriaadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Cuero, TX
Cuero, TX
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adams Memorial#Laine#Pet Adoptions Of Cuero#Aspca#Tdecu#Freund Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.