One quirk of the WNBA schedule this season is a lot of teams are playing each other back-to-back, much like the NBA did due to the pandemic. As such, you have a lot of situations like Seattle, who played two games at Atlanta this week and two at home against Dallas before that. On the one hand, it is difficult to evaluate some players due to facing the same team(s) back-to-back. Is Aari McDonald slumping because she is a rookie who will have ups and downs, or will she bounce back now that she doesn’t have to play Seattle again for a while? There is no way to know for sure, but if we guess correctly, we have an excellent chance to find some DFS value.